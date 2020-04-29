Eamonn Holmes reveals favourite thing about wife Ruth Langsford – and it might surprise you The This Morning star was talking about his wife during his appearance on I'll Get This

On Tuesday night's I'll Get This, Eamonn Holmes was joined by fellow celebrities Stacey Solomon, Joe Sugg, Alice Levine and Phil Wang, and during their dinner the conversation quickly turned to his beloved wife, Ruth Langsford. Discussing the thing he liked most about her, the Irish TV star admitted that it was her nose. "My wife has the most beautiful nose I have ever seen," he said. While chatting, Alice asked Eamonn if he ever does anything to throw Ruth off when they present This Morning together. Admitting that he does, the dad-of-four said: "The thing about Ruth is that she likes to follow rules. She's a superb person and enjoys instructions, whereas I detest instructions."

The popular dinner party show was filmed before the lockdown, and currently, Eamonn and Ruth are self-isolating at home in Surrey with their teenage son Jack, 18. While they are staying indoors for the majority of the time, the TV duo are commuting to London once a week to present the Friday edition of This Morning. While a lot of television shows have been postponed during the coronavirus crisis, the award-winning ITV daytime show has stayed on air, and is focusing on bringing the latest COVID-19 news to viewers, as well as helping to take people's minds off of the virus with light-hearted entertainment.

While This Morning has been on during the lockdown, it has attracted many new viewers who would usually be at work while it is on television. This has resulted in Eamonn and Ruth receiving many concerned comments from people unaware that they are a real-life couple, as unlike their co-stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – who have been sitting apart in the studio – they have remained sitting close to each other. This prompted ITV to release a statement on Twitter, which read: "For anyone who's worried @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL are actually married in real life, so it's safe for them to sit close to each other in the studio."

Eamonn and Ruth previously reiterated on the show that despite the social-distancing rules implemented by the government, they're exempt due to living in the same household. Eamonn, 60, assured viewers: "With regard to social distancing, don't bother phoning in and saying 'why are these two together' because we are together all day in the house, we live together." He continued: "And in case a lot of you don't know this, we actually do live together."

