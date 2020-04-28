Ruth Langsford has given yet another glimpse inside her Surrey home – this time of her spacious hallway. As expected, it's incredibly stylish, complete with a large wood-framed mirror and cream carpet, and a spiral staircase, giving an elegant touch to the modern property. The This Morning star had shared a video on Instagram of her dog Maggie and, as well as the hallway, the landing was also in view, which had been decorated with artwork on the walls. The Loose Women presenter lives with husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack, 18, and she has been posting regular updates of their time together in lockdown.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look at Ruth Langsford's lavish hallway and landing

The 60-year-old has been at home for the majority of the coronavirus lockdown but has been venturing into London once a week to present This Morning alongside Eamonn. The pair also covered for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during the Easter holidays earlier in the month. They were forced to explain to viewers on several occasions why they were sitting next to each other without any distance, as new fans were unaware that they were married, and were concerned that they were breaking the rules.

MORE: Phillip Schofield reveals how This Morning 'saved his head'

The Loose Women star has an immaculate home - complete with a spiral staircase

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Ruth has previously admitted that spending time at home is her ideal pastime when she isn't busy working. Talking to HELLO! in a joint interview with husband Eamonn Holmes in 2019, the star said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

READ: Peter Andre gives tour of monochrome open-plan living and dining room

The This Morning star has been enjoying cooking at home during the lockdown

Ruth has been demonstrating her cooking skills over the past few weeks, and has been sharing some tasty looking recipes with fans on social media. While her family are enjoying sitting down together to eat each evening, the star recently joked that she never gets any help from Eamonn or their son when it comes to meal preparation. The family often have a roast dinner on a Sunday too, and before the lockdown measurements were put in place, Ruth's mum Joan would join them. While Joan is currently unable to visit for her own safety, her doting daughter regularly goes to visit her from her window.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.