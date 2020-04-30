Alex Jones is experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions as she prepares to celebrate her second son's first birthday in less than two weeks' time. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the One Show host shared an adorable picture of little Kit playing with his toys and wrote, "I can't believe he's nearly one," alongside a red broken heart emoji. She then asked her followers for first birthday gift suggestions. The 43-year-old presenter is also a doting mum to three-year-old son Teddy, whom she shares with husband Charlie Thomson.

Alex Jones posted this cute snap of her baby boy

The couple welcomed their second son last year on 13 May, and at the time, Alex gushed: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3. Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!!" She added: "A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

WATCH: Alex Jones shares hilarious lockdown hair video of son Kit

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 seconds

Unfortunately, it seems like Alex and her husband will have to mark the milestone birthday during the coronavirus lockdown. It comes shortly after the TV star was forced to celebrate her 43rd birthday in March, when social-distancing was almost in full swing. Earlier this year, Alex returned to The One Show following her maternity leave with Kit, and has been continuing to front the show each weekday.

However, during the weekends, the doting mum has been making the most of her one-on-one time with her two sons, from trying her hand at baking delicious-looking hedgehog biscuits to getting involved in her sons' games. In a previous interview with Good Housekeeping, Alex spoke honestly about the pressure to juggle her work and home life in order to "have it all". "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle," the star disclosed. "I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

