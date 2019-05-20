The One Show's Alex Jones welcomes second child - find out name and gender The TV star has given birth

Congratulations are in order! The One Show presenter Alex Jones has given birth to her second child, a baby son called Kit. Confirming the happy news on Monday, the 42-year-old revealed: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3. Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

Alex Jones is now a mum to two sons!

The TV star and her husband Charlie Thomson are already parents to two-year-old son Teddy. News of the arrival comes shortly after Alex confessed she is "slightly terrified" about having two young children. Speaking candidly about her fears on podcast I See What You're Saying, Alex explained: "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Alex, who has been happily married to Charlie since December 2015, announced her second pregnancy in December via The One Show. "So we've got a little bit of news," she shared in a clip. "Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy… I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon." She continued: "But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it any more. But I'm quite glad actually, because now I can just breathe out and I can eat all of the Christmas food."

Alex has been married to Charlie since December 2015

The presenter officially started her maternity leave this month after bidding farewell to viewers on 26 April. She will be replaced by Stacey Dooley, who will stand in for Alex from Monday 29 July for one week. Other guest presenters include Emma Willis, who will cover from Monday 3 June for two weeks and Mel Giedroyc, who will take on the job for one week from Monday 24 June. The stars will join regular guest hosts Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley.

