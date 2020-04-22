David Tennant's wife Georgia has been keeping her followers up-to-date with her life during the coronavirus lockdown. And on Wednesday, the actress brightened up everyone's morning after sharing a hilarious photo of one of her children returning to their studies following the Easter holidays. Although, it is not known which daughter is in the photo – either eight-year-old Olive or five-year-old Doris – the little girl was seen covering her head with a plastic crawl-through tunnel. "Day one back at school is going excellently... #canigetonetoo #homeschool," the doting mum wrote in the caption.

Many of her followers could relate to the situation, with one fan writing: "My current mood exactly." Another remarked: "I've never related to something more." A third post read: "This is me and my son yesterday and today... and it's every day." A fourth person said: "This is literally me right now but in bed." One other follower commented: "Can I get one too? I’ve never related so much."

Last month, Georgia revealed that she was teaching her eldest daughter Olive about Taylor Swift. In what appeared to be a home-schooling exercise, the 35-year-old actress shared a snap of her little girl highlighting words from a sheet titled, "Taylor Swift comprehension". In the caption, she wrote: "Georgia Tennant's school of really important stuff. Next up is the career history of John Nettles @activityvillage."

Georgia - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, who played the Fifth Doctor - married actor David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are also the parents to six-year-old Wilfred and baby Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

