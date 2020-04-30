Nadia Sawalha reveals she has been in tears during lockdown struggle The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on this Loose Women star

Nadia Sawalha has revealed she has been left feeling overwhelmed, suffering from an extreme case of anxiety during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Loose Women panellist confessed she has been crying more than ever since the UK was put into lockdown, just days after her father Nadim underwent heart surgery. "In the first week, I wasn't dealing with it well at all. My dad had just had a heart operation and I was so frantic. I was watching the news 24/7 and I had high anxiety," she told The Mirror.

Nadia Sawalha is isolating with her two daughters and husband Mark

The 55-year-old is isolating at home with her husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bee, 12. Despite feeling lucky to be with her loved ones, Nadia admitted the emotion has gotten the better of her. "I'm crying more than I've ever cried and I find myself wondering what the world will look like when we come out of all of this," she explained, adding: "I know we're lucky because we've got quite a big house and garden, I have a husband I like and children who are well-behaved."

READ: Why Ben Shephard is hosting Good Morning Britain once a week

Loading the player...

WATCH: A day in the life of Nadia Sawalha during lockdown

Fortunately, Nadia will soon be able to re-join her Loose Women friends as the show is set to return on Monday. The daytime favourite will welcome back some of the panellists, including Nadia and Stacey Solomon, to air its first live studio episode after screening old episodes during the past few weeks. However, in keeping with social distancing guidelines, there will be some adjustments to the show. Three women will be in the studio with one panellist joining via video link. There will also be some pre-recorded shows across the week, in addition, to live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays to limit the footfall at the studios.

MORE: Alex Jones shares bittersweet photo ahead of son Kit's first birthday

Loose Women Editor, Sally Shelford, said: "At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health, covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction. With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort and advice has never felt more important."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.