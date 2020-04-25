David Tennant's wife Georgia suffered a parenting nightmare on Friday – and we're sure many mums and dads can relate! The actress was forced to chop into her daughter's hair after she got a toy tangled up in it. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Georgia's little one has her back to the camera with her hair completely frazzled and knotted. The toy is sitting in Georgia's hand with clumps of her daughter's hair wrapped in it. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Hey, here’s your parenting tip for the day: An excellent toy but DON’T LET THEM BUNCH’N BUILD A HAT... Thankfully a quarter bob is the new quarantine look, FYI. #smallprintshouldbeBIGGER." It is not known which daughter is in the photo – either eight-year-old Olive or five-year-old Doris.

David Tennant's daughter had an impromptu haircut

The mum-of-five's fans were in shock over the snap, with one commenting: "What has happened to her hair?! Must have hurt to take it all off." Another said: "I can feel the pain through the screen." A third recalled a very scary tale of a similar experience, writing: "Oh no! I remember reading something about these a few years ago, a little girl had LOADS of them in her hair and ended up with a pixie cut."

Earlier this week, the actress brightened up everyone's morning after sharing a hilarious photo of one of her children returning to their studies following the Easter holidays. Again, it is not known which daughter is in the pic, but the little girl was seen covering her head with a plastic crawl-through tunnel. "Day one back at school is going excellently... #canigetonetoo #homeschool," the doting mum wrote in the caption.

Georgia Tennant won't make a hat with this again in a hurry

Georgia - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, who played the Fifth Doctor - married actor David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are also the parents to six-year-old Wilfred and baby Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

