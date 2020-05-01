WATCH: Ben Cohen shares sweet video with his three daughters Ben Cohen has three daughters, Henriette, Isabelle and Milena

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Ben Cohen, delighted fans on Thursday when he shared an incredibly rare – and sweet - video of him with his three daughters, Harriette, Isabelle and Milena.

The former rugby star retweeted the clip posted by his partner, former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff. "Thank you @NHSuk for everything you do for all of us! #nhs #nhsheroes #family #familytime #Covid19UK #coronavirus @RugbyBenCohen," it was captioned.

The five second clip sees Ben clapping for carers whilst daughter Milena, four, sits on his shoulders. His 12-year-old twin daughters from his marriage to Abby Cohen, Harriette and Isabelle, can be seen jumping up and down as they excitedly clap for carers outside their family home.

Ben, 41, has been self-isolating with Kristina and his three children. Earlier this week Ben shocked his girls by dying his hair peroxide blonde hair. "Things I do to keep the family entertained!!" he captioned the funny snap, which showed his twin daughters and Kristina react to the new look with a shocked expression.

Ben will no doubt be enjoying being with his partner and three daughters during lockdown. Last month, whilst Kristina was still touring the country with Dance to the Music Tour, he regrammed a picture of himself with his daughters and revealed that he was missing her.

"Missing you too gorgeous!" he said in reply to Kristina's original post, which said how hard it was to be away from her family. Ben added: "My girls are my absolute everything @krihanoff My gorgeous lot!"

Ben welcomed twin daughters Henriette and Isabelle back in 2008, whilst married to Abby. After separating in 2014, Ben began a relationship with Kristina Rihanoff and in 2016, they welcomed their first daughter, Milena.