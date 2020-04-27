Angelina Jolie has opened up about her family's experience during the coronavirus lockdown and how they have been coping in her latest column for Time magazine. The Maleficent actress is at home in Los Angeles with her six children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, and just like every other parent, she's been struggling with homeschooling. "We're all locked in, we're doing all right… Well, the two things that affect children from my view the most being out of school is of course, education, and the challenges of education."

Angelina Jolie has opened up about life in lockdown with her children

The Girl, Interrupted actress continued: "I know parents across the country are challenged with homeschool and maybe that's more a challenge for the parents than the children." The Hollywood star also opened up about her close relationship with her children and how she has learnt that it's okay not to be perfect. "Now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that's impossible," she penned.

MORE: Kylie Jenner showcases daughter Stormi's incredible playhouse

The Hollywood star shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina added: "It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don't want perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it's the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together."

READ: Jennifer Lopez is like a real-life Rapunzel with long hair transformation

The award-winning actress shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, who lives nearby. During the lockdown, the kids have been spending their time between their mum and dad's houses. There is no doubt that the Jolie-Pitt children are keeping themselves occupied while staying at home too. Angelina has previously opened up about her children's interests and revealed that they all enjoy learning languages. During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.