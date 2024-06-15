Saturday Kitchen stars James Martin and Matt Tebbutt thrill fans with new joint photo

Fans of the popular cooking show Saturday Kitchen were treated to a delightful surprise when James Martin and Matt Tebbutt posed for a joint photo.

The two celebrity chefs, known for hosting Saturday morning cooking shows, sent their followers into overdrive when James, 51, posted the unexpected picture on Instagram. It comes shortly after James confirmed he was taking a break from his hit cooking show, Saturday Morning.

The photo showed the two in great spirits, standing side by side as they smiled for the snapshot. They both took part in the Good Food Show Summer which was held at Birmingham's NEC this week.

"Good Food Show! 26 years worth of Saturday morning tv right here! Good to see you fella!," wrote James, to which Matt replied: "Likewise [oncoming fist and sunglasses emojis]."

Fans were quick to flood the comments section, with one writing: "I love the pair of you and always have to watch one on catch-up. I wish you would do a show together x." Another said: "Now, that's a brilliant pic."

A third post read: "That's what happens when two worlds collide…..MAGIC!" Another stated: "I'm pleased that you two can get together considering your shows overlap, it’s a nightmare for us viewers!!!!!"

James, who initially hosted Saturday Kitchen from 2006 to 2016, has long been a fan favourite. After leaving the BBC show, he continued to build his brand with other successful ventures, including James Martin's Saturday Morning on ITV.

Matt, 50, took over the hosting duties in 2016, and has since brought his own flair to the cooking programme. Back in 2021, Matt opened up about taking over from James.

He told The Sun: "I had covered for James for a few years already, so it wasn’t an insurmountable hurdle… but he did have a very dedicated fan base to win over. James has always been very encouraging though."

Of their friendship away from the screens, he later told the Express: "No, I havent seen him in years," explaining they work and socialise in different circles.

He added: "James does his thing on ITV, he's got his social circle and it just happens he doesn't cross with mine. We've all got our own little circles we mix in, but they don't cross."

The celebrity chef first appeared on the Saturday morning cooking show in 2009 where he became a stand-in presenter for James. He then became lead presenter after James left to front his own show, James Martin's Saturday Morning, in 2016.