Following her victorious stint on Strictly Come Dancing, things are looking up for Oti Mabuse. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the professional dancer - who won the 2019 series with Kelvin Fletcher - has revealed she is teaming up with her husband Marius Iepure on a brand new project – a weekend-long dance spectacular this summer! "Hi everyone, so Marius and I are very excited to announce that we're working on a brand new dance event coming up in July," she told her fans.

"In London," quipped Marius, with Oti explaining: "It's going to be all-weekend long, with some of the best dancers in the world, your favourite TV stars will be there. It's going to be a dinner and dance, workshops and amazing shows." Her husband then added: "A long long weekend of dance… hope to see you there."

Many fans will no doubt be excited to see Oti and Marius team up together on the dancefloor. Like his wife, Marius is a professional dancer but from Romania. He performed on Strictly in the group numbers in 2017, and is yet to land a pro dancer role on the BBC show. Oti, 29, married Marius, 37, in Denmark in 2014 after a short engagement. They met in Germany during a dance trial, before competing together and taking part in a number of contests.

Oti and Marius have been married since 2014

Oti rarely speaks about her private life in public, however, in a recent interview, the TV star confessed she is not ready to become a mother despite her desire to have children one day. "One day we'll probably wake up and be like, 'It's time!'" she told Fabulous magazine. "At some point I'll want to give my nieces a few cousins, but it's just not necessary at the moment." Oti was 23 when she tied the knot, and the Strictly star insists that marrying at such a young age was the best decision she ever made. "He was, and we still are, each other's everything," she explained. "You're in a new country, and it's just the two of us so it will always feel like it's just the two of us against the world. And he proposed, so I [couldn't] really say no!"

