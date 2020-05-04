Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife Dee shows off baby bump in new lockdown photo The TV presenter and his producer wife are expecting their first child together

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang are counting down the days to their arrival of their first child together! Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the pregnant TV producer shared a gorgeous new photo of her blossoming baby bump amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In the caption, Dee simply wrote: "Mind the bump..." This is set to be the first child for the couple, who have been married since 2012.

Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang shared this new snap of her baby bump

The couple's celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post lovely comments, with Sam Claflin putting a little red-heart emoji underneath. "Looking gorge," wrote Zoe Cole, while Chris O'Dowd remarked: "Ah Dee, how gorgeous." Kirsty Gallacher added: "Gorgeous! Love to you all!" One follower said: "Still so glam! Very excited for you two xx." Another stated: "You look so gorgeous happy and healthy xx."

The lovely photo comes shortly after Dermot revealed his wife's due date as he told BBC radio listeners that he was really "excited" at the prospect of becoming a father. During a recent chat with singer Guy Garvey on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show, the 46-year-old presenter revealed that he and his wife Dee are due to welcome their baby in around two months' time. "End of June, sort of early July-ish. That's exciting isn't it?" gushed Dermot. "I can't wait!"

Both Dermot and Dee shared their baby joy back in February. At the time, the expectant mother revealed their struggle to get pregnant, describing the journey as a "rocky road". In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dee wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."

