Eamonn Holmes invites himself to Kate Beckinsale's house for ballet - see her response!

It seems Kate Beckinsale and Eamonn Holmes have formed an unlikely friendship! Over the weekend, the Hollywood star took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself doing some stretches whilst listening to the This Morning presenter hosting his radio show. In the caption, the 46-year-old actress joked that her pet dog was unimpressed with her choice of motivational "music". She wrote: "Myf just can't cope with the ballet stretch to @eamonnholmes and is guarding me at all times in case she catches me at rock bottom squatting to Alan Titchmarsh."

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale and Eamonn Holmes form an unlikely friendship on Instagram

Upon seeing his mention in the funny post, Eamonn wrote: "Kate, what about I'll come and do it with you next time?... No, thought not." To which, an amused Kate replied: "@eamonnholmes yes please as long as you don't feed my dog wotsits." The English beauty, who is based in Los Angeles, looked fabulous as ever as she displayed flexibility, whilst perfect her ballet skills during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Eamonn hosts This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford

Over the past few weeks, Kate has been keeping her followers entertained by sharing cute videos of her new life in self-isolation. As well as owning the adorable Pomeranian, the mum-of-one has a Persian cat called Willow and another cat named Clive. She recently joked that one of them had started to stockpile food. "She's stockpiling bananas and potatoes," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm hiding some kiwis in the dryer drum like my mum used to do with bagels when my brother was having a growth spurt and had to eat eight an hour."

In December, Kate opened up about her pets, telling People: "Clive's favourite things in the world are suitcases and boxes and bags, if you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out bag, he’s immediately inside it. So we got him this suitcase bed, and he loves it so much." She also joked that Willow likes to "sleep in creepy, psychopath places like the back of a drawer or places that she could die."

