Piers Morgan to continue to self-isolate at home – reveals coronavirus test result

Piers Morgan has revealed that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter to update fans on his condition, the Good Morning Britain presenter said: "UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work."

Piers' colleagues Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard jokingly commented on his condition on Monday morning, telling viewers that he was off because he wanted "a lie in". Dr Hilary Jones also joined in, saying "I think he just wants to get his car cleaned".

Following the harmless joke, Susanna and Ben sent the presenter their well wishes, before explaining why they were not self-isolating despite working alongside the presenter.

Speaking to Hilary, Susanna asked: "Dr Hilary, people will ask in the circumstances if there is a symptom, should the rest of us be at work?" To which he explained: "Well, remember that the symptoms are well defined as to why people should self-isolate. I spoke to Piers yesterday and he doesn't have symptoms normally associated with COVID-19, but as he said, out of an abundance of precaution he has taken the test."

Susanna, 49, then clarified further by saying: "But it doesn't affect us here in the studio because we are practicing strict social distancing and the rules are different, I presume, in work places where you are social distancing and households perhaps, where that isn't possible."