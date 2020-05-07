Kate Garraway says husband Derek is 'fighting so hard' to get home from hospital

Kate Garraway bravely took to Instagram on Thursday night to share an update on her husband Derek Draper who she says is "still with us" and fighting hard against the Coronavirus, as he remains in critical condition in hospital. The Good Morning Britain star has made a bit of a tradition of sharing her family's experiences of clapping for the NHS staff on a Thursday evening at 8pm, and takes the opportunity to give an update to her worried fans and followers.

The TV star shared a video taken outside her home with her neighours' kids sending coloured flares down the street. And with VE day in the morning, she was clearly taking strength from stories of wartime bravery. Her daughter Darcey, 14, can be seen in the video, clapping alongside her mum. Her brother William, 10 is not in shot.

RELATED: Celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus

"The neighbours turned into 'red arrows' tonight for #clapthecarers #nhs & #keyworkers," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "Have taken so much comfort & inspiration from the spirit of the country beautifully personified by Captain Tom these past few weeks.........and with VE Day tomorrow it’s a reminder of the strength and resilience that we all have within us if we pull together and keep going. Derek is still with us, fighting so hard to beat this virus & everyday I am awestruck by how hard every member of the nhs team is fighting to turn things around & bring him ( & so many others) home to their loved ones. You are amazing - thank you thank you Sending love to you all in these terrible times #staypositive #hope #standtogether"

The update on Derek's health comes days after the GMB star celebrated her 53rd birthday. The presenter was inundated with birthday wishes from her work colleagues and fans, and the following day she took the time to thank them all.

Sharing two pictures, an old newspaper clipping featuring Derek whilst at university and another of a birthday cake, the star wrote: "So yesterday was always going to be a tough one - 1st birthday in 16 years without Derek - so for the kids & I, his absence was very present. But am very well aware could be worse - he is still here.

MORE: Kate Garraway overwhelmed by fan's gesture as husband Derek battles coronavirus

"So we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we - treasure & be grateful for the love around us - however distanced we are from it. And focus on the joy of life & love in the moment - the small things that are huge & really should be at the core of everyday, but usually the everyday gets in the way. So THANK YOU so much for all your messages they mean such a lot, to the friends @itv who sent chocolate for the kids & uplifting smellies for me, to mates who dropped off food, posh teabags & milk & made me smile at silliness (Derek is a great believer in the healing power of silliness), to my amazing family, to Derek's friends who sent me messages of fun times they have had with him (pictured is when Derek was editing a student newspaper - insert your own “his taste in birds” joke here!) And the strangers who got this cake >>> from @romankemp & all at @global & worked out it was actually meant for me (was it the bourbons that gave it away??!!) - THANK YOU all."

She added: "But most of all thank you to the NHS teams keeping Derek still with us e& battling every day to inch him toward recovery 🙏🤞🙏.#hope #positivethinking #standtogether."