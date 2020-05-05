Kate Garraway has thanked friends, family and fans as she marked a particularly "tough" 53rd birthday on Monday without her husband Derek Draper by her side. The Good Morning Britain presenter, whose husband Derek continues to battle coronavirus in hospital, shared a picture showing a throwback photo of her other half.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid celebrate Kate's birthday on air

"So yesterday was always going to be a tough one - 1st birthday in 16 years without Derek - so for the kids & I, his absence was very present," Kate wrote on Instagram. "But we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we - treasure & be grateful for the love around us - however distanced we are from it. And focus on the joy of life & love in the moment - the small things that are huge & really should be at the core of everyday, but usually the everyday gets in the way.

Kate thanked her fans, family and friends for their support

"So THANK YOU so much for all your messages they mean such a lot, to the friends @itv who sent chocolate for the kids & uplifting smellies for me , to mates who dropped off food, posh teabags & milk & made me smile at silliness ( derek is a great believer in the healing power of silliness), to my amazing family, to Derek's friends who sent me messages of fun times they have had with him ( pictured is when Derek was editing a student newspaper - insert your own “ his taste in birds” joke here!) And the strangers who got this cake >>> from @romankemp & all at @global & worked out it was actually meant for me ( was it the bourbons that gave it away??!!) - THANK YOU all. But most of all thank you to the NHS teams keeping derek still with us e& battling everyday to inch him toward recovery.#hope #positivethinking #standtogether."

The GMB host received a host of well wishes from her famous friends

Kate's GMB co-stars all took to social media on Monday to send the presenter their well wishes. Ben Shephard was one of the first, sharing a picture of the pair together, he wrote: "Wanted to send a really happy birthday to my gorgeous friend @kategarraway - it's a really tough time and I'm sure you're not thinking about celebrating (not least because there's been so many birthdays now) but sending you love strength and big virtual hugs. Thinking about you Kate and the family. Xxx."

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals how she's helping her kids deal with dad's agonising coronavirus battle

Richard Arnold shared a lovely montage of pictures taken throughout the years. "That's my girl! In the game old tradition of TV, here's a few we made earlier… Sending all our love @kategarraway on your birthday sweetheart. Right here for you, as always #birthdaygirl," he sweetly captioned the post.

GMB's weather presenter, Laura Tobin, also sent her good wishes, telling the mother-of-two: "Wishing the amazing @kategarraway HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sending lots of love to you & Your family & hoping you can all celebrate together soon. Lxx"