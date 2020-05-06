Kate Garraway had a bittersweet start to the week as the Good Morning Britain presenter celebrated her birthday in lockdown, while her husband Derek Draper remained in hospital battling coronavirus. Although it was a difficult day for the I'm a Celebrity star, her famous friends helped lift her spirits, including Keith Lemon, who drew a beautiful portrait of the mum-of-two. The Celebrity Juice host has an incredible talent for art and shared a picture of his masterpiece on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Appy birthday @kategarraway." In the painting, Kate was wearing a red jumper and had her mouth wide open in a comical manner. Keith had also written: "I love Kate" on the canvas.

As well as her very own portrait, Kate also received some lovely presents from her GMB co-stars, including bubble bath, while her children, Darcey, 14, and William, ten, received chocolate. The mother-of-two took to social media on Tuesday to thank everyone for their well wishes on her birthday. She wrote: "So yesterday was always going to be a tough one - 1st birthday in 16 years without Derek - so for the kids & I, his absence was very present. But we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we - treasure & be grateful for the love around us - however distanced we are from it. And focus on the joy of life & love in the moment - the small things that are huge & really should be at the core of everyday, but usually the everyday gets in the way."

Kate is going through heartache as her husband Derek Draper battles coronavirus

She continued: "So THANK YOU so much for all your messages they mean such a lot, to the friends @itv who sent chocolate for the kids & uplifting smellies for me , to mates who dropped off food, posh teabags & milk & made me smile at silliness ( derek is a great believer in the healing power of silliness), to my amazing family, to Derek's friends who sent me messages of fun times they have had with him ( pictured is when Derek was editing a student newspaper - insert your own “his taste in birds” joke here!) And the strangers who got this cake >>> from @romankemp & all at @global & worked out it was actually meant for me ( was it the bourbons that gave it away??!!) - THANK YOU all. But most of all thank you to the NHS teams keeping derek still with us e& battling everyday to inch him toward recovery.#hope #positivethinking #standtogether."

