Eamonn Holmes has been a familiar face on the television for over a decade, but it sounds as if his family have kept him incredibly down-to-earth – so much so, that his brother Conor doesn't even realise that he's on the telly! On Friday's This Morning, Eamonn told viewers after the show returned from an ad break: "I've just had a call from my brother. Who after 15 years has no idea that I'm on the telly!" The star went on to say that Conor had wanted to chat about the football, but that he was preoccupied reporting on the main topics of the day, including the VE Day celebrations.

The dad-of-four is incredibly close to his family, and often goes back to his hometown of Belfast to visit his mum Josie and his four brothers, Conor, Colm, Leonard and Brian. Eamonn previously opened up about his siblings and described them as his "best friends". He told The Guradian: "My brothers and I are very close. Growing up, the lack of space meant we were like bear cubs or dogs that were always biting and nipping at each other, but not now. Today they are my best friends and that's the same for all of us; we love each other's company, we love being with each other, we indulge heavily in, what they call in Belfast, the banter or the craic."

Eamonn enjoys nothing more than presenting This Morning alongside his wife, Ruth Langsford. The pair host the ITV daytime show every Friday and during the school holidays, standing in for regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. During an interview with HELLO!, Eamonn described his wife as the "head girl" who likes rules and order at work, while he prefers to spice things up. Ruth added: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn't stick to autocue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!"

