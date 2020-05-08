The Queen shows her support for Kate Middleton in the sweetest way The Duchess of Cambridge has a close relationship with Her Majesty

The Duchess of Cambridge made an exciting announcement on Thursday as she revealed details of a photography competition she has launched with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery. The competition invites members of the public to submit a photo representing their time during the coronavirus pandemic and is open for all ages. Shortly after Kate appeared on This Morning to talk about the new initiative, the Queen showed her support for the mother-of-three via the official Royal Family Twitter account, by sharing information about the project. "The Duchess of Cambridge and the @NPGLondon invite you to submit a photograph taken by you during these extraordinary times, which responds to one of the following themes: "Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, Acts of Kindness."

The Queen wasn't the only one who publicly supported Kate's competition. Princess Eugenie also shared information about the project on her Instagram account. She wrote: "What a brilliant idea and initiative to bring acts of kindness, heroes and helpers and your new normal to life in a digital exhibition." Prince Andrew's daughter then shared details about how people can enter, adding: "You can submit your images taken during this challenging time to the National Portrait Gallery and could hopefully be one of the 100 shortlisted for the competition."

Shortlisted entries will be displayed in a digital exhibition later this year, and Kate will be on the judging panel helping to find the winning entries. The competition focuses on a subject close to the Duchess' heart. The royal has a long-held passion for photography, having studied History of Art at university. The doting mum has also been taking official portraits of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to mark birthdays and special occasions since 2015.

During Kate's appearance on This Morning, the mother-of-three was asked about life in lockdown, and admitted that like everyone else it was a challenge at times. She said: "It's extraordinary. I'm sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves and your families and things. We’re stuck into homeschooling again. They’re unprecedented times really. But no we're fine, thank you for asking." Kate also revealed that they are keeping in contact with other family members via FaceTime on a daily basis and when speaking about homeschooling with her eldest children, she said: "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

