Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women on Wednesday, where she was joined by panellists Jane Moore and Linda Robson in the studio, while Saira Khan contributed to the show via a video link from home. During the show, the women opened up about their lives in lockdown and discussed how it had impacted them and their families. Jane revealed that her daughter Grace, 16, was doing her GCSEs and that she felt bad for her that she was missing out on what would have been "the best summer of her life" following the exams. Ruth agreed, revealing that Jack – who is in his final year of Sixth Form - was "a bit flat" about missing his leavers' ball.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford throws party for son Jack

The mother-of-one said: "Jack was the same, he was doing his A-Levels so they had all these leavers things planned and a leavers' ball and their last day and that's all gone, so they are all feeling a bit flat about it. But the school has said that if they are allowed out of lockdown they will try and do something at some point." Ruth also joked that she had all these plans, including learning an instrument, while in lockdown, but that instead, she had been spending most of her time doing household chores. "I had all these plans, but by the time I get up, I put my hair in a scrunchie and I'm mopping, cleaning, then it's food," she said.

Ruth shares Jack with husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth shares Jack with husband Eamonn Holmes, and the family celebrated his 18th birthday just before going into lockdown. The teenager has been kept mainly out of the public eye by his protective parents, although as a baby he made an adorable TV debut on Loose Women. Ruth and Eamonn also often joke that they embarrass their son on a regular basis, especially when they are on television. During a previous episode of Loose Women, Ruth revealed that her son had invited her to his 18th party, but had strict instructions for her to follow. "He said, you can come but don't speak to anybody," she laughed.

Ruth and Eamonn clapping for the carers outside their home in Surrey

Jack may even have a career in the television industry in the future too, as it sounds like he's taking after his mum and dad. During an interview with HELLO! in 2019, Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

