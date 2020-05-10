Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes go on most special date night thanks to daughters The couple have been married since 2008

Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes went on one of their most special date nights ever on Saturday thanks to their two daughters - who pulled out all the stops to make it one to remember. With lockdown still on it meant that the couple's special "outing" had to be closer to home, but that didn't bother the 49-year-old BGT judge and her partner of 12 years.

"So tonight was the first time Chris had dinner out (in the campervan in the driveway)! Our beautiful girls decorated it and @thelittleindiankitchen provided the most delicious takeaway #datenight," Amanda captioned the snap.

Amanda and Chris had a very special date night in the campervan

In the picture, Amanda and Chris, who married back in 2008, can be seen sitting inside their campervan, with Amanda looking gorgeous in a red flowery dress and Chris opting for blue shorts and a matching T-shirt.

The mother-of-two later gave fans a look at the incredible Indian takeaway delivery, which included Punjabi chicken curry, roasted aloo gobi and smoked aubergine.

The star's friends and fans were no doubt impressed, with Lisa Faulkner, Alesha Dixon and Tana Ramsay all writing: "Love this!" A fan, meanwhile, praised their daughters efforts: "Your daughters are too nice! Their decoration skills are amazing."

Amanda and Chris have two daughters, Hollie and Alexa

"You two look so cosy, in love with the decor. Gorgeous job from your girls," said another.

The couple would have no doubt celebrated Amanda's latest achievement, the release of her first charity single, Somewhere Over the Rainbow. With its release, the Heart Radio presenter is raising funds for NHS Charities Together to support NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking to Sky News about the choice of song, Amanda explained: "Over The Rainbow seemed like an obvious choice to release for NHS charities together because the rainbow seems to have been the symbol of hope and the symbol of new beginnings. It's in every single household window and it was already on the album."

When asked about her decision to release her first single at this very moment, she added: "I would never have released this single had there been no pandemic. Every single penny of the downloads go straight to NHS charities."