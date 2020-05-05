Fans tuning in to Amanda Holden's Instagram Live on Tuesday were in for a surprise! The BGT star went online to talk to her 1.4million followers about her new charity NHS single, but it was her youngest daughter Hollie who stole the show, when she claimed Simon Cowell has split from his long-term partner Lauren Silverman. As reported in the Mail, Amanda, 49, began by saying: "I did play the album to Simon because Simon was very kind and he invited me to come and sing on Britain's Got Talent live shows, which I still will do whenever that is.

"But I thought I'll take it round and have a cup of tea and see what he thinks, I don't know why I did that – it was one of the most nerve-wracking things I have ever done in my whole life. It was like the opening night of a West End show." She continued: "I sat in his lounge; I had some lovely homemade biscuits from Geoff the chef. I don't think they have a chef in lockdown. In fact, lovely Lauren, Simon's girlfriend, sent me some lovely pictures of them cooking the other day. Simon's quite good at cooking, I think."

Amanda Holden's youngest daughter caused a stir with her comments

At that moment, eight-year-old Hollie interrupted. "I thought they broke up?" she asked. "Simon and Lauren?" her mum queried, with Hollie answering: "Yeah." "Don't be stupid," Amanda told her youngest. Hollie could then be heard making a noise as if she had been nudged and was in a bit of discomfort.

Simon and Lauren have been together since 2009, and share son Eric

A spokesperson for Simon told the newspaper: "Simon and Lauren are very much still together and are in lockdown together in California." The couple, who started dating in 2009, are self-isolating with their six-year-old son Eric, and Lauren's 14-year-old son Adam, from a previous relationship.