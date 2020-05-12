Nadia Sawalha has revealed just how much she is missing her best friend and fellow Loose Women star Kaye Adams. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday evening, the former EastEnders actress paid a heartwarming tribute to her mate as she shared a series of throwback snaps. "@kayeadamsofficial don't half miss you," she wrote in the caption. "Also I am genuinely worrying whether we will ever squidge into a wee red bus together again! It would be a dreadful shame if we didn't don't you think?!"

Asking her followers who they miss the most during the coronavirus pandemic, one fan replied: "We are missing my mum so so much. We usually go to her house a few evening a week and sometimes over the weekend as my partner works very long hours. My two children idolise her. We just want to give her a big cuddle and never let go." Another remarked: "I'm missing my partner in crime, my twin sister, Annette, she leads me astray."

Some followers heaped praise on Nadia's honest approach to social media. "Nadia I absolutely LOVE your posts and your positivity during this changing time," a fan said. "Your energy and vibe is beautiful." One other stated: "Love how you care for each other and both of your families. I'm missing my family so much going into week ten now."

Both Nadia and Kaye have been the best of friends for over 20 years after they were first introduced to one another during an audition for Loose Women. However, the pair have previously admitted that when they first clocked eyes on each other, they weren't sure they would get along. Kaye told Closer magazine: "We immediately didn't like the look of one another."

Kaye Adams previously shared this snap with her Loose Women friends

Nadia added: "It was so bad that I actually refused to take the job on Loose Women! I was quite intimidated by Kaye, she seemed so much cleverer than me – and she thought I was an actress 'luvvie.'" On what changed their minds, Nadia explained: "We realised that we actually had a lot in common. We are both very hard workers, but we also like to laugh like drains. And we both like gin and tonics!"

