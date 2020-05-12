Kim Kardashian was in awe of her niece Stormi Webster after watching her practice being patient in a new video posted on Kylie Jenner's Instagram account on Tuesday. In the footage, the two-year-old wait for her mum to come back into the room before tucking into some sweets that she had been promised, and the Skims founder admitted that her daughter Chicago, also two, and four-year-old son Saint, wouldn't have been so good at waiting. "Omg how cute, this would not be the case for Chi! Or especially Saint!" Fans then urged Kim to take part in the challenge too, while Kylie encouraged Chrissy Teigen to try it with her children Luna and Miles.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian shares glimpse inside her children's playroom

Kim Kardashian revealed Chicago isn't as patient as her cousin Stormi

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares Saint, Chicago, North, six, and one-year-old Psalm with husband Kanye West. Over the weekend, the family celebrated Psalm's first birthday in lockdown. Kim paid a sweet tribute to her youngest child on Instagram, sharing footage of the baby lying down smiling in his nursery, alongside the caption: "My baby Psalm turns 1 year old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm." While the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were unable to see Psalm in person on his special day due to the lockdown restrictions, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian all shared sweet messages to mark his milestone birthday.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago looks unrecognisable in new photo

Chicago is the youngest daughter of Kim and Kanye West

While it is hectic in a household with young children, Kim has been having a lovely time with her family and revealed that her children think it is wonderful. "It's honestly so fun in the house with all the kids. They love it, they honestly think it's the best thing ever," she told Jimmy. Last month at the beginning of the lockdown, Kim had taken to social media to ask her followers for ideas to entertain her children, but the beauty mogul admitted that she didn't get the response she was hoping for. The star revealed that the majority of her fans had told her that she shouldn't be stuck for ideas as she has a lot of money.

READ: Why Princess Charlotte may be the first royal to leave isolation

Kim recently shared a hilarious video of herself trying to get a few minutes' peace and quiet while doing a makeup tutorial but was interrupted by North, who wanted to copy her mum. "My kids won't leave me alone," Kim said to the camera, causing the six-year-old to react: "Hey! That's mean." North also had a starring role in another of her mum's videos last week, after Kim posted footage on California governor Gavin Newsom's Instagram account to encourage local residents to stay at home. "You should be more busy [with] your kids, not your friends," North told her mum.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.