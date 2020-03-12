Kim Kardashian visited by doctor at family home following coronavirus fears The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is taking no chances when it comes to protecting her family

Kim Kardashian has made sure that her family are as protected as they can be against the coronavirus. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has sanitised her house with the help of her doctor in a bid to make the home as clean as possible. The star took to Instagram to share a video of her doctor washing his hands in the kitchen, while she wiped down a toy makeup kit that Khloe Kardashian had bought for one of her daughters. The 39-year-old said in the footage: "So Khloe handed this to me but I don't want to touch it because she handed it to me, do you have any sanitiser? Can you wipe that down?"

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's doctor helps the star's family amind coronavirus fears

She added: "So this is the new jam of what I'm doing every time someone even hands me something. I'll wipe it down. I saw her cough, and I'm not down for that. Okay, I think we're good. Now I'll give this to my daughter as a gift." In the footage, the doctor then advised Kim how she should greet people at the moment to avoid shaking their hands. "You should not do elbows because you cough into your elbow," he said, adding that a "little bow" was a better way to say hello. The Kardashian-West family live in California, where at least 177 cases of coronavirus have been reported, including four deaths, with the most recent one being announced on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is doing everything she can for her family

That evening, Kim also shared a more light-hearted clip on Instagram of her daughter Chicago, two, trying on her mum's pink heels. The little girl was captured tottering about in the Skims founder's walk-in wardrobe, holding onto a pink handbag. In the adorable footage, Kim told her daughter that she looked beautiful, as Chicago sweetly smiled to the camera. Kim has had a busy start to the month, having recently returned home from Paris, where attended Fashion Week with her oldest daughter North, six, and husband Kanye West.

While the family have an incredibly privileged life in the public eye, Kim and Kanye are doing their best to ensure that their children have a normal childhood. In an interview with Ashley Graham on her podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018, Kim opened up about their parenting style, and how they try to balance giving their kids a normal childhood while growing up in the public eye. The star revealed that North, then five, had asked her about fame following a conversation with her cousin Penelope. "I just recently told a story about how North asked why I was famous and what's fame. And that she and Penelope had a conversation where she said: 'Do you know that you're famous?'" Kim explained.

