David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper has learnt a new skill during the lockdown – and it will put her in good stead if she decides to follow in her mum's footsteps in the future. The eight-year-old's latest craft project was pictured on her dad's Instagram account on Tuesday, and consisted of a rainbow coloured square which had been weaved by hand. The artsy creation was inspired by the NHS, and the retired footballer wrote alongside it: "Arts and crafts love Harper Seven." The family, like the rest of the country, have been incredibly supportive of the NHS and have been sharing footage of themselves clapping each Thursday to show their appreciation.

Harper has been getting creative during the lockdown

The Beckhams are isolating at their home in the Cotswolds and have been making the most of their time together. During the lockdown, they have celebrated both David and Victoria's birthdays, and even enjoyed a virtual disco with a little help from DJ Fat Tony for the former Spice Girl's big day in April. David, meanwhile, was treated to a personalised games machine, which provided hours of entertainment for everyone. The family have also been spending a lot of time in their cinema room watching movies together. David and Victoria have taken on the roles as school teachers too, and Harper has even been studying in her school uniform while working from home.

Victoria Beckham's daughter is following in her footsteps!

The family are incredibly close and despite David and Victoria's global fame, they are keen to make sure that their children are kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

