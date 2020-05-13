Brad Pitt's career could have been very different if his time at school has anything to go by! The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star attended Kickapoo High School in Springfield from the age of 11 and while he clearly had skills for acting, he also showed promising signs as a sportsman. Brad was a member of the football and basketball teams and was pictured with his teammates in his school yearbook, in photos unleashed by MyHeritage, who have also colourised the images. What's more, in the images, Brad looks identical to his oldest daughter Shiloh, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt pictured in his football team at high school

During his school days, Brad was also a member of the golf, tennis and swimming teams and participated in school debates and musicals. After graduating, he attended the University of Missouri, but two weeks short of completing coursework in his Journalism degree, the star left to move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. While there, he took lessons from acting coach Roy London. Brad's career started in 1987 with uncredited parts in films including No Way Out, and Less Than Zero. The following year, he landed his first leading film role in The Dark Side of the Sun, although it was not released until several years later. Some time after appearing in movies including Thelma and Louise and Too Young to Die?, Brad made his breakthrough in Hollywood in 1994, in movies including Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles and Legends of the Fall, where he received his first Golden Globe nomination.

The Fight Club star pictured with his basketball team

As well as his successful acting career, Brad's personal life has also been well-documented. The actor was in a high-profile relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and at the beginning of the year, the pair were pictured sharing a sweet moment together backstage at the SAG Awards in January, much to the delight of fans. Brad went on to marry Angelina; the couple have since separated, but share six children together.

Brad's daughter Shiloh looks just like her famous dad

The Fight Club star is a doting dad to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, who are splitting their time between their parents during the current lockdown. When Brad received his Oscar award for Best Support Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he dedicated it to his children. "This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you," he said.

MyHeritage is offering free access to its Yearbook collection until 23rd May 2020. (The collection consists of 290 million names, from yearbooks across the U.S. from 1890 until 1979).

