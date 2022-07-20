Exclusive: Brad Pitt praises friendship with Sandra Bullock: 'She would drop anything for me' The two star in a new action film together

Brad Pitt has praised his good friend Sandra Bullock, joking that she would "drop everything" for the actor.

Speaking to HELLO! at the UK premiere for his new movie Bullet Train, the actor was in a jovial spirit as he called their friendship "old time Hollywood; Brad recently made a cameo in her 2021 action flick The Lost City, and Sandra appears in Bullet Train.

"Sandy is an angel for me," Brad admitted. "I can call her for anything - she will drop her holiday for me. Really. 'Stop your holiday and put on your gown and come host a 1000 person event for me,' and she will do it."

He added: "It is so fun to cross pollinate our movies like this - it's like old time Hollywood."

In the Sony Pictures movie, Brad stars as Ladybug, "an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails".

"Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world's fastest train."

Brad was joined by his co-stars

Joining Brad on the red carpet were his co-star including Kelly McCormick, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King and director David Leitch.

Two days prior the group were in Berlin, Germany where the 58-year old rocked the skirt trend. Showing off his legs in the brown suede skirt that featured a high-low hemline, he paired the look with a salmon shirt and matching jacket, and wore black combat boots.

The actor's fashion choices see him join the likes of Harry Styles, Oscar Isaac, Timothee Chalamet and Jaden Smith who have been stepping out in skirts and dresses this year.