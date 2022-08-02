Brad Pitt grows emotional as he discusses his daughter's upcoming move away from home A bittersweet transition!

Brad Pitt and his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie have some big changes coming their way, and the actor is certainly feeling all the emotions any parent can relate to.

MORE: Brad Pitt admits he cries at The Great Pottery Throwdown

The star and the rest of his children are facing the incoming departure of their beloved Zahara, who is taking off for college in the coming weeks.

Angelina took to Instagram on 1 August to reveal that her 17-year-old daughter would be headed to Spelman College, a historically Black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta, Georgia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brad reveals his secret with Sandra Bullock at the Bullet Train premiere

MORE: All we know about Angelina Jolie's unexpected court battle with Brad Pitt

As Brad conducted interviews while attending the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles for his latest action film, Bullet Train, on the very same day of the announcement, he couldn't help but get choked up when asked about his daughter's incredible milestone.

"Yeah, that's beautiful, it's really beautiful," he told People Magazine while holding back tears.

Throughout the red carpet, the 58-year-old couldn't help but keep gushing about his daughter, insisting: "I'm so proud of her.

Angelina shared the news with an exciting picture of Zahara alongisde her future classmates

"She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college. It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud," he said.

MORE: Inside Brad Pitt's new $40m home – which sits dangerously close to a clifftop

MORE: Brad Pitt praises friendship with Sandra Bullock: 'She would drop anything for me' - exclusive

Zahara is the second of his children to have made the big move away from home. His oldest son, Maddox, who is 20, goes to Yonsei University in South Korea.

Zahara was adopted by Angelina in 2005, and Brad did so in 2006

Opening up about seeing your children grow up and go off to college, he made parents instantly relate to him when he said: "Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast… It brings a tear to the eye."

His former wife announced the news of Zahara's enrollment with an adorable picture of the soon to be college student posing alongside some of her "Spelman sisters," looking happy as can be about her choice.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.