Lisa Kudrow didn't let the lockdown stop her son Julian from having a birthday to remember, and the Friends star knew just the place to source a special cake too. The star is good friends with Cheryl Canter-Valesella, founder of Californian catering company, Baked it Myself, who created the birthday boy a Snickerdoodle birthday cake made from a cookie base and topped off with whipped cream. On the base, the words 'Happy Birthday Julian' had been written out in orange icing. Cheryl went over to Lisa's house to deliver the sweet treat and was pictured sitting around the table with the Phoebe Buffay actress and her son in a picture posted on Lisa's Instagram account.

Lisa Kudrow's son Julian was treated to a show-stopping birthday cake

Julian is Lisa's only child, who she shares with husband Michael Stern. The star's pregnancy was written into Friends at the same time her character was carrying triplets for her brother Frank and his wife Alice. The doting mum previously opened up about her only child during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 after he had gone to college. "He's doing great. I'm doing – well," she said. "I think I'm handling it really well, and you know, like a mature adult, happy that our son is away… and independent. It's hard!" On preparing him for leaving home, Lisa added: "I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He's independent and good."

Lisa admitted that Julian has never watched an episode of Friends

And despite the fact that Friends is popular with fans around the world, Julian isn't as keen on his mum's TV show. Lisa made the surprise revelation during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel after the host asked whether her son was old enough to watch the hit US sitom. "He's 16, he's old enough but he's old enough to know that he's not that interested," she said, before adding: "He loves everybody else, I know that!"

While it comes as a surprise that Julian isn't a fan of Friends, Lisa has admitted in the past that she has never watched the show either! During an interview with Kevin Nealon, Lisa opened up about the difficulties she faced with figuring out her character in the show, and when asked whether she had noticed a difference looking back at the seasons before and after she had worked out Phoebe's characteristics, she said: "Well, I haven't seen the show. I should, I hear it's good!"

