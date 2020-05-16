Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her stylish white trainers, and in the photo, the former EastEnders star's sweet flower tattoo could be seen. The mother-of-one wrote in the caption: "New kicks for filming @airandgrace honestly the most comfortable and gorgeous trainers." Fans were quick to let the TV star know just how much they loved her chic kicks, with many writing: "Love these!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner announce exciting news about their show

Lisa is currently self-isolating in her stunning London home with her daughter and husband John Torode, and the 48-year-old has been keeping her followers up to date with her family's lockdown antics.

MORE: Lisa Faulkner shows off her picturesque garden on Instagram

Lisa shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode suffer hilarious kitchen catastrophe

It's shaping up to be an exciting month for the talented cook and her husband, who announced this week that their show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen has been re-commissioned. Taking to Instagram, the pair revealed the news via video.

Captioning the clip, "We wanted you to be the first to know!" Lisa told her followers: "So we have some exciting news, our Weekend Kitchen has been recommissioned!" MasterChef host John then interjected and added further: "John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is back and it will be on Saturday mornings and it will be showing on ITV in the early part of the summer, but of course we've got to film it don't we?"

Lisa, who worked as an actress before she became a celebrity chef, explained: "So we're going to be filming it next week [with] social distancing, and everything sorted," to which John, 54, added: "And because we live together we can actually be next to each other, she can't get away from me, as much as she'd liked to I'm still there!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.