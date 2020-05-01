Lisa Faulkner reveals how she reacted to John Torode's kitchen fire drama on This Morning Lisa Faulkner and John Torode were speaking to Gaby Roslin on HELLO!'s Instagram live

John Torode panicked Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and This Morning viewers earlier this week when a tea towel caught fire as he was doing a live cooking segment in his home kitchen. The chef, 54, was blissfully unaware of what was unfolding behind him, leading Holly and Phil to scream at him to grab his attention before he finally putting it safely out.

Speaking live on HELLO! magazine's Friday night Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab, John Torode addressed the drama, telling presenter Gaby Roslin that it was "a silly mistake".

"It was only a tea towel, it was a silly mistake," he told Gaby, before adding: "I'm going to say this to everybody, please be very, very careful with things like tea towels and stuff around open flames. It was a silly mistake, I knew what I was doing, thankfully, but do stay calm if there is a fire.

"It's really important you don't panic, he added. "And I knew what to do, I've been a chef all my life so, I've been in situations where it's gone a bit wrong before but thank you for asking, everything was fine. Wasn't burnt, wasn't hurt…," he explained, before Lisa confessed she had no idea what had unfolded live on television.

"I was completely unaware," she said, as she smiled at her husband of six months.

"I felt like a bit of a duffer," John confessed, before Gaby reassured him, "it made you like all of us, it made you human".

The chef's calm demeanor was praised by presenter Holly after John put the fire out by taking the tea towel to his kitchen sink and pouring water over it.

"Are you okay? You were so calm and cool about that," said Holly, to which Phil replied: "He didn't know!" Viewers were quick to discuss the stressful moment, with one writing: "Absolutely lost it at @JohnTorode1 tea towel going on fire live and now his fire alarm going off. Only on #ThisMorning."

Another added: "John Torode setting his tea towel on fire on the stove and not noticing it until Phil and Holly were screaming at him and then his fire alarm going off... the funniest thing I've ever seen on This Morning." Others praised his quick thinking and calm attitude, with one tweeting: "Got to hand it to @JohnTorode1 though, keeping so calm! I set fire to the grill when I was a teen and instead of putting it out I panicked and ran outside, leaving my 1 year old brother sitting in the kitchen in his high chair. That story’s never been forgotten."