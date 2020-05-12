Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to reveal that her husband John Torode had suffered an accident in the kitchen – the NutriBullet blender had exploded everywhere! Lisa could be heard telling the camera: "John's had a little accident," before panning to reveal her kitchen, which was covered in red sauce.

WATCH: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner announce exciting news about their show

John could be seen standing in the middle of the couple's stylish kitchen with sauce all over his crisp white t-shirt. The wooden floor was also splattered with red sauce, but nothing quite prepared us for the state of the kitchen countertops – which were totally covered. John could be heard telling the camera: "I've had a little accident."

Look at all that sauce!

"Mr John's just exploded," continued Lisa, as her beloved pet dog Rory trotted over to the mess and started trying to eat it, prompting the former EastEnders actress to exclaim: "Oh my god the dog's eating it!"

Lisa then panned the camera to the other side of the kitchen, telling her followers: "This is the other side of the kitchen." The doting mum then noticed that her sweet photo of Rory was also splashed with red sauce, despite it being on the highest shelf visible. "My picture of Rory," the TV star could be heard saying.

Hours later, Lisa shared another video of her kitchen, which was now clean. She explained: "My wonderful husband who spent two hours. He's cleaned it all down. He's done such a wonderful job." John could be seen standing next to the countertops, and although he had done a fabulous job scrubbing the kitchen, he clearly hadn't had time to clean himself up – as he was still covered in red sauce!

