John Torode has paid a lovely tribute to his wife Lisa Faulkner, just one week after the couple toasted their six-month wedding anniversary during lockdown. Sharing a throwback picture of the pair dressed in their wedding outfits whilst cooking, the MasterChef judge gushed: "This time last week. Cooking in all our wedding finery." He added: "Gosh I love this girl @lisafaulknercooks, this week has flown by. Well as quickly as any lockdown week could fly by. #johnandlisaathome."

John Torode posted this snap with wife Lisa from last week

Fans quickly rushed to heap praise on John's rare PDA, with one saying: "You guys are so cute, thanks for sharing with us, it's so good. Happy Friday x." Another remarked: "I love you both so much. You've just been BRILLIANT for my mental health this lockdown. So thank you." A third post read: "That look in her eyes, life's purpose, you two are goals!"

Last week, the couple - who tied the knot on 24 October - shared a series of photos to celebrate their milestone. "Six months today. Happy Anniversary my love @lisafaulknercooks.. #married photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," John wrote alongside one wedding snap. Lisa, 48, uploaded a photo from their reception, and joked: "Happy six month anniversary my husband @johntorodecooks, who knew six months later we would be stuck together completely. Will be wearing my dress all day!!"

John, 54, met former EastEnders star Lisa when she competed in Celebrity MasterChef in 2015. Love blossomed in the famous TV kitchen and in 2019 the couple married at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire in front of family and friends. Their wedding celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. Lisa previously told HELLO! of her relationship with John: "I love being with him. We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate."

