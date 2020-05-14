Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her husband John Torode doing some gardening, and the former EastEnders star showed off her family's stunning outdoor space while she was at it. With a lush green lawn, a stone BBQ area, plants galore and even a pretty bird house for good measure, Lisa and John's garden looks like the perfect place to unwind in the sunshine.

The talented chefs have been living together in London for some time, and often share glimpses of their family life on Instagram. As you would expect, the keen foodies spend a lot of time in their kitchen, which is equipped with all the mod cons that two chefs will need to practice their culinary skills together. The breakfast bar offers plenty of space for preparing food and eating together, while the couple has everything from dinnerware to ornaments on display on open shelving and in a glass-fronted cabinet.

Lisa and John's garden is beautiful!

What's more, the couple’s kitchen features painted wooden cabinets displaying an array of crockery and teapots. John and Lisa have a wooden island unit offering extra food preparation space, while culinary equipment including a blender and spice rack can be seen on the work surface behind.

Their kitchen isn't bad either...

They also have the perfect place to host dinner parties; a stylish dining room that overlooks their beautiful garden. With a wooden dining table placed near to the glass patio doors that lead out to the garden, and an industrial-style light fitting over the table, the joyful space looks like something straight out of an interiors catalogue.

As for the living room, it features chic navy blue walls and pale blue sofas complete with matching footstool, and wooden flooring that leads through into the next room.

