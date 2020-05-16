Nadia Sawalha took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sneak peek of her latest YouTube video, and in the clip, the Loose Women star could be seen shaving her pet dog alongside her youngest daughter Kiki. "Stop! Stop!" her daughter shouted, while dad Mark Adderley instructed Nadia: "You've got to go in the way of the fur."

Across the video, doting mum Nadia wrote: "All the family get involved… even the dogs! Kiki Bee, my youngest, has zero faith in me."

Nadia is currently self-isolating with her family during the coronavirus pandemic, and the TV star recently went back to work when Loose Women returned to air following a hiatus. Earlier in May, the 55-year-old admitted that she was worried about returning to the show after six weeks.

"Back to Loose Women today which I am so excited about, but, I am not going to lie, I am more than a little bit nervous. It's just going to be so odd, so different, so quiet," she said on her Instagram stories.

"It will be weird seeing the streets of London that I know so well. I've literally haven't been out unless I've gone to the park for about eight weeks now. Just feeling a bit agoraphobic. I mean, I know that is ridiculous but I do. I'm really apprehensive about it, really excited but apprehensive," she confessed, before jokingly adding: "You should feel apprehensive, I'm doing my makeup."

Next, Nadia made a hilarious confession, telling her followers: "And whoops, I was supposed to do my roots last night, couldn't be bothered. I need to have a word with the director, see where he puts that camera."

