Martin Lewis reveals how he embarrassed his daughter for the first time The This Morning star was delighted by his daughter's funny reaction

Martin Lewis has opened up about a hilarious parenting moment with his daughter, Sapphire. Taking to Twitter, the TV personality revealed that the seven-year-old youngster called him embarrassing during an online class.

He wrote: "Just hit a parenting milestone. Mini MSE is doing an online video drama class - I walked into shot and did a bit of silly conversation with her and she said "daddy, stop it you're embarrassing me!" That's the first time she's said that. I feel I am truly a parent now." Fellow parents were quick to relate to the funny moment, with one sharing a gif which read: "You'll get used to it," while another person added: "As your kids get older embarrassing them will be a hugely entertaining part of parenting. I have it down to a fine art."

Martin opened up about the funny moment on Twitter

The 47-year-old recently left fans concerned after having a cough while on This Morning, but he reassured his fans that he is in good health, writing: "To the many who've asked about my little cough on air... I've been up since 7.30, not coughed once, no temperature and feel fine. Though I am going to be off social media and just take my pace down today – to get some headspace."

