Lady Gabriella Windsor wedding: The impressive celebrity guestlist including Pippa Middleton and Sophie Winkleman Take a look back on Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's first anniversary

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston tied the knot a year ago today on 18 May 2019 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The wedding was certainly a smaller affair compared to the two royal weddings which took place at the same venue in 2019. However, the Queen made a lovely appearance on the day, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, and Sophie Winkleman, who is married to the bride's brother, Lord Frederick Windsor

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding: A round-up

MORE: Who is Thomas Kingston? Everything you need to know about Lady Gabriella's husband

Lady Gabriella is the daughter of the Queen’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent. The 39-year-old may not be a working royal, but she instead earns her living as a writer and a senior director for Knightsbridge-based PR firm Branding Latin America, and makes regular appearances with the royal family at events such as Trooping the Colour. She has been pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony, at Royal Ascot and at polo matches. As the couple celebrate their first anniversary, see which other stars made an appearance…

Pippa Middleton

Pippa, the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, appeared to be in great spirits as she entered the chapel with her husband James Matthews. The groom was once linked to Pippa. Although their romance didn't last, the pair have been pictured out together on various occasions over the years, including the Cheltenham races in March 2013 and during low-key outings in central London. Both Lady Gabriella and Thomas were guests at Pippa's wedding in 2017.

Carole Middleton

Pippa and Kate's mum Carole made a surprise appearance at St George's Chapel, arriving shortly after Pippa. Carole was accompanied by her husband, Michael Middleton.

James Middleton

James was joined by his stunning girlfriend (now-fiancee) Alizee Thevenet as they made their way into St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Sophie Winkleman

Sophie, who is the younger sister of Claudia Winkleman, is married to the bride's brother Lord Frederick Windsor. The couple celebrated their tenth anniversary last year, after marrying in a lavish ceremony at Hampton Court Palace on 12 September 2009.

Julian Fellowes

Julian was one of the first guests to arrive at St George's Chapel. The Downton Abbey creator is married to Emma Joy Kitchener, a Lady-in-Waiting to Princess Michael of Kent, Lady Gabriella's mum.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.