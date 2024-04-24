Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Will Pippa Middleton receive a royal title when Kate Middleton becomes Queen Consort?
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Will Pippa Middleton receive a royal title when Kate Middleton becomes Queen Consort?

The Princess of Wales and her younger sister have the sweetest bond

2 minutes ago
Isabelle Casey
Reporter
Share this:

Pippa Middleton couldn't be closer to her eldest sister Princess Kate.

The 40-year-old was famously Kate's maid of honour at her historic royal wedding to Prince William in 2011 and has remained one of the Princess of Wales's closest confidants.

Kate and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2019© Getty
Pippa and Kate are always seen at Wimbledon together

Not to mention the support Pippa frequently shows her royal sister, attending her annual Christmas concert, as well as being spotted court-side at Wimbledon with her every summer. But will Pippa gain a royal title when Princess Kate becomes Queen Corsot?

The answer is both yes, and no. It would be unprecedented for Pippa to receive a title simply because her sister is Queen Consort. However, Queen Camilla's sister, Anabel Elliot did gain a title when her sister became Queen, with Camilla appointing her one of 'the Queen's Companions' which are the equivalent to her 'ladies in waiting'.

Queen Camilla at coronation with Ladies in Attendance© Getty
Queen Camilla, with Lady Lansdowne and her sister, Annabel, at the coronation

Otherwise, there is one title she will definitely inherit but it has nothing to do with her royal family members. 

Pippa's husband James Middleton is reportedly set to inherit his father's title as Laird of Glen Affric, therefore Pippa will become Lady of Glen Affric. 

couple attending wedding © Getty Images
Pippa and James will inherit titles from James' father

James' father, David Matthews, currently holds the title which he gained after purchasing a sprawling 10,000-acre estate in the Scottish highlands. Until then, the couple can call themselves James Matthews of Glen Affric and Mrs Matthews of Glen Affric.

Pippa and James married in 2017, and whilst Kate wasn't a bridesmaid at her sister's nuptials, she did play an incredibly important role in the ceremony. Kate, the then-Duchess of Cambridge, was in charge of leading the page boys and flower girls into the church and assisted her sister as she prepared to walk down the aisle.

Princess Kate adjusting the train of Pippa Middleton's wedding dress© Samir Hussein
Kate had an important role in Pippa's 2017 wedding

One sweet moment on the day saw Kate adjusting her sister's wedding dress moments before walking into St Mark's Church in Berkshire.

Pippa and James tied the knot in 2017, close to the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor. 

Listen: A Right Royal Scoop

Since their wedding, the happy couple have welcomed three children – Arthur born in 2018 and daughters, Grace and Rose, born in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more