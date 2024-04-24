Will Pippa Middleton receive a royal title when Kate Middleton becomes Queen Consort?

Pippa Middleton couldn't be closer to her eldest sister Princess Kate.

The 40-year-old was famously Kate's maid of honour at her historic royal wedding to Prince William in 2011 and has remained one of the Princess of Wales's closest confidants.

© Getty Pippa and Kate are always seen at Wimbledon together

Not to mention the support Pippa frequently shows her royal sister, attending her annual Christmas concert, as well as being spotted court-side at Wimbledon with her every summer. But will Pippa gain a royal title when Princess Kate becomes Queen Corsot?

The answer is both yes, and no. It would be unprecedented for Pippa to receive a title simply because her sister is Queen Consort. However, Queen Camilla's sister, Anabel Elliot did gain a title when her sister became Queen, with Camilla appointing her one of 'the Queen's Companions' which are the equivalent to her 'ladies in waiting'.

© Getty Queen Camilla, with Lady Lansdowne and her sister, Annabel, at the coronation

Otherwise, there is one title she will definitely inherit but it has nothing to do with her royal family members.

Pippa's husband James Middleton is reportedly set to inherit his father's title as Laird of Glen Affric, therefore Pippa will become Lady of Glen Affric.

© Getty Images Pippa and James will inherit titles from James' father

James' father, David Matthews, currently holds the title which he gained after purchasing a sprawling 10,000-acre estate in the Scottish highlands. Until then, the couple can call themselves James Matthews of Glen Affric and Mrs Matthews of Glen Affric.

Pippa and James married in 2017, and whilst Kate wasn't a bridesmaid at her sister's nuptials, she did play an incredibly important role in the ceremony. Kate, the then-Duchess of Cambridge, was in charge of leading the page boys and flower girls into the church and assisted her sister as she prepared to walk down the aisle.

© Samir Hussein Kate had an important role in Pippa's 2017 wedding

One sweet moment on the day saw Kate adjusting her sister's wedding dress moments before walking into St Mark's Church in Berkshire.

Pippa and James tied the knot in 2017, close to the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor.

Since their wedding, the happy couple have welcomed three children – Arthur born in 2018 and daughters, Grace and Rose, born in 2021 and 2022 respectively.