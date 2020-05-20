GMB's Piers Morgan reunites with son during lockdown - see his fans' reaction The Good Morning Britain presenter has four children

Piers Morgan shared a very special moment with his Instagram followers on Wednesday – and it melted our hearts! The Good Morning Britain co-host posted a photo of himself with his 27-year-old son Spencer standing outside on what appeared to be their local common. The pair, who are self-isolating separately and hadn't seen each other for 12 weeks, were at least two metres apart. The proud dad and his son both wore sunglasses as they smiled and held their thumbs up for the camera. The dad-of-four captioned the rare image: "Nice to see you again son, albeit from 2 metres. #3MonthReunion."

The presenter's fans loved the sweet glimpse into his family life amid the coronavirus lockdown. Cricketer Freddie Flintoff commented: "Brilliant, enjoy mate," adding a thumbs-up emoji. Other followers chimed in, adding: "So nice but when we hug our loved ones it will be even better," "Aww enjoy every min," and: "You deserve that Piers… keep up the good work of showing the government for what they are and pushing forward the truth!"

Spencer is the oldest of Piers' three sons

Another fan added that they were impressed with the 53-year-old's restraint, commenting: "So difficult being so near and not getting/ giving them a big hug, takes some willpower!" Earlier this month, Piers poked fun at government guidelines which allow cleaners to enter people's homes while family visits are not allowed, the star suggested that Spencer could visit him in the guise of cleaning his house. His son, however, had other ideas.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter wrote: "I’ve worked out how to see my sons again - I’m going to employ them as my cleaners." Spencer wasn't having any of Piers' suggestion, though, and quickly shot back: "Good luck with that." Piers shares three sons with his ex-wife Marion: Spencer, Stanley, 22, and 19-year-old Albert. He and his second wife, fellow journalist Celia Walden, also share a daughter, Elise, who is eight years old.

