Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan shared a momentous photo to Instagram at the weekend. The sweet snap showed his daughter Elise attended her first football ground at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. The proud dad, a loyal fan of the London team, posted a picture of eight-year-old Elise looking out at the pitch. The little girl wore the team's signature red and white home shirt and had a matching knitted scarf around her neck. She appeared to be fascinated by the scene below.

The father-of-four captioned the snap: "First Arsenal game!" Many of his followers rushed to tease him, commenting; "Feel bad for her," "Oh well she'll recover," and: "Come on West Ham." But others supported the idea of Elise becoming a football fan. They chimed in: "Ahhh let's hope it's the first of many more," "Here’s to a lifetime commitment," and: "You must be so proud!!!"

Later on Saturday, the former editor of The Mirror posted a second behind-the-scenes match day photo, which showed the team mascot Gunnersaurus Rex hugging Elise and his youngest son Albert, known as Bertie, with Piers on the other side of the large green dinosaur alongside a smiling bearded man, who the GMB host revealed to be a football legend. The 54-year-old captioned the photo: "When your nice family snap with Gunnersaurus gets photo-bombed by one of the greatest Arsenal players in history..." He tagged the club's former player Robert Pires, who won two FA Cups and two Premier League titles during his time at Arsenal.

Piers shares Elise with fellow journalist Celia Walden, the daughter of former Conservative MP George Walden, who he married in 2010. He has three sons from his first marriage: Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, and 19-year-old Albert. Back in January, he uploaded another rare photo of his family, showing all of his children enjoying a meal together, with Elise sitting on her dad's lap. The star captioned the image: "Sushi time," and tagged the restaurant in question, the Chelsea branch of Sticks 'n' Sushi.

