Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has updated fans on the wellbeing of his co-star Kate Garraway's husband, who was hospitalised with COVID-19. Speaking with radio host Kevin O'Sullivan on Sunday, the 55-year-old said: "I've had Kate Garraway, who's the Good Morning Britain co-presenter of mine - her husband Derek Draper is fighting for his life as we speak and has been for many weeks in an ICU unit." The dad-of-four also revealed that he's had other friends and family members who have been affected by the pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMB's Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh tease Kate Garraway over her hair as they share update on Derek Draper

Piers said: "I have a cousin whose father died of coronavirus. Had another friend of mine - a TV producer who I've worked on foreign assignments - whose mum died in a care home last week. So I've been personally affected by this, by the sheer volume of friends of mine and family who have been directly impacted in the most horrific manner. So yeah, I do feel a personal attachment to this story. But I think most people, if they have a conscience, should."

MORE: GMB's Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh tease Kate Garraway over her hair as they share update on Derek Draper

Kate and Derek have been married for 15 years

Kate's husband, who she married in 2005, was taken into hospital on March 30th where he has been in critical condition for seven weeks and is currently in a coma. A former Labour advisor turned therapist and author, Derek, 52, shares two children with his TV star wife: Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11. On Thursday, after the weekly Clap for the Carers tribute to the NHS, Kate shared with her Instagram followers that she and her children had Facetimed with Derek.

READ: Kate Garraway FaceTimes husband Derek Draper as she and children Clap for Carers

The mum-of-two wrote: "So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped and cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout! - of course we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us and thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.