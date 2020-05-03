Piers Morgan tested for coronavirus and taken off TV The GMB star will not be on screens tomorrow morning

Piers Morgan shocked fans on Sunday evening when he announced that he had been tested for COVID-19 and wouldn't be back on our TV screens until he has the results. Not long after, his Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid passed on her pal's message, retweeting his social media note, in which Piers tried to put his symptoms in perspective, explaining they were "mild".

Taking to Twitter, Piers wrote: "On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow." His followers were quick to empathise, with responses including: "I hope you’re well Piers. We need you," and "Well all the best Piers - hope the test is negative and you’re ok."

Linda Lusardi, who recently recovered from the coronavirus after a long stay in hospital, replied: "I really hope you haven’t got it. Wishing you well. I’m here if you want to ask me anything. Love Linda x."

UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2020

Susanna Reid retweeted her colleague's message to share with show fans

While most of the UK is in lockdown and many people have been working from home, as a journalist, Piers is classed as an essential worker so has been travelling to the GMB studio from his London home four mornings a week, putting him more at risk of contracting the virus.

He knows all too well the risks of contracting coronavirus, having watched his close friend and GMB presenter Kate Garraway deal with the heartbreaking situation of her husband, Derek Draper, being in intensive care as he battles the illness without loved ones by his side.

As an essential worker, Piers has continued to present GMB

Piers has been an outspoken critic of the government's response to the pandemic, earning both praise and criticism for his tough interviewing style.

Last week, he interrogated Home Office minister Victoria Atkins, with the conversation turning from combating domestic violence to the lack of PPE equipment for NHS staff. Viewers debated the interview on Twitter, with one writing: "Victoria Atkins MP is there to talk about Domestic Violence not PPE!! Victoria needs to take time to have some self-care today. She’s just a person & did not deserve that abuse by @piersmorgan. I understand they need to be held to account, but it’s not JUST her."

However, others supported Piers, with one writing: "OMG Piers Morgan annihilating Victoria Atkins! What's wrong with this government that they have literally not one single person in it that can answer even one question truthfully or properly!"