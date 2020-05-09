Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden has revealed that her husband is using his downtime to help around the house after he took some time off work due to illness. The Good Morning Britain star, who will be back on GMB on Monday, has been off our TV screens after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. But after a negative test result, Piers has taken on some light housework to help speed his recovery. His chore of choice – hoovering!

WATCH: Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid joke about Piers' absence from GMB

Celia treated fans to a rare insight into her family life with Piers on Saturday. Sharing a snap of herself enjoying the sun as she relaxed on a lavish-looking sunbed, she wrote: "Got the shady spot, the papers, and my Balance Box Salmon Omega Salad. If Piers could just keep the hoovering down, this wouldn’t be a bad way to spend an afternoon." When a follower praised the fact that Piers has been keeping busy, Celia admitted she would prefer him to get out of the house! She added: Between us his hoovering is lamentable. He needs to get back to work…"

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden revealed Piers has been hoovering

The post comes shortly after Piers was forced to address the controversy surrounding his recent COVID-19 test. "UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker," he told fans on Tuesday. "I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work."

Piers Morgan will return to GMB on Monday

Some fans questioned why Piers was able to get a test so quickly. One now-deleted tweet to the TV star read: "Essential worker???? My daughter is a nurse – she's an essential worker." Piers, 55, replied: "Your daughter is an infinitely more essential worker than me. I was drawing no equivalence, just explaining the Govt's designated all journalists & broadcasters covering the coronavirus crisis as essential workers too, which is why we can get a test if we show symptoms."

Since Monday, Ben Shephard has stepped in to fill Piers's role on GMB, appearing on the show alongside Susanna Reid. On Thursday he announced on Twitter when his TV comeback would be. He typed: "Relax everyone, I’ll be back Monday."

