Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest picture of herself and nephew Mason, ten, on Instagram recently, and it sparked a lot of reaction from her famous family! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of the pair posing in the kitchen, both dressed in white and wrote alongside it: "My day 1." Khloe Kardashian was one of the first to comment, writing: "Omg the best photo!" while Mason's mum, Kourtney Kardashian, responded with an emotional face emoji. Other fans commented on just how grown up Mason looked, with one writing: "Mason is getting so big!" while another commented: "Mason is growing up so fast."

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of herself and nephew Mason

Mason is Kim's oldest nephew and the pair have a close relationship. When the pre-teen turned ten in December, the Skims founder paid a special tribute to him on social media, writing alongside a picture of him as a baby: "You are so special and bring such light into all of our lives! I know it’s annoying all of the other cousins are so much younger but they look up to you so much! Thank you for being the best big cousin for my babies. I can’t believe this photo was taken 10 years ago! We all love you so much."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones travels to italy with her children in throwback photo

Mason is the oldest Kardashian grandchild

While the Kardashians have been following the lockdown rules put in place, Kourtney revealed that her son had gone to a sleepover at Khloe's house earlier in the month. The pair had a great time together at Kourtney's expense, and the Poosh founder came out into her front garden to find it had been decorated with toilet roll by them. Luckily, the mother-of-three saw the funny side and shared footage of their handiwork on Instagram. Behind the camera, Kourtney was heard saying: "I haven't had this much excitement in months, this is what I come out to, this is what Mason and Khloe do when they have a sleepover. This is actually genius."

READ: Scott Disick and daughter Penelope enjoy pool day at their beach house in Malibu

Kim is currently isolating with her family in LA

Mason made headlines last month after taking part in an Instagram Live without his parents' permission, having made his account public. During the discussion, Mason even confirmed that his aunt Kylie Jenner wasn't dating Travis Scott, much to the delight of fans. However, Kourtney was less than impressed and quickly shut down her son's social media page. Discussing the incident on an Instagram live with Poosh, she said: "He [Mason] started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us. He has an iPad and a computer for his school. I did delete it, because Scott and I feel like – he's ten. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13."

She added: "I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is the comments. People can be so mean and I just feel it's not the time." The 41-year-old initially made her son's Instagram account private so that he could still use it with his friends, but Mason had other ideas! "I made it private," she explained. "And he turned it back to public without me knowing, so I deleted it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.