Catherine Zeta-Jones was feeling nostalgic on Wednesday as she looked through old photographs from her family's travels last year. The Chicago actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17, dressed up on a trip to Capri, Italy, wearing vintage-inspired clothes. "These two in Carpi brings me joy," the doting mum wrote alongside the spapshot. For now, Catherine's family are staying in like the rest of the world, and have been making the most of their time together at home in New York. Just before the lockdown, Catherine and Michael Douglas got a puppy, named Taylor, who has been a welcome addition to their home, especially during these uncertain times.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' children dressed up in Italy

The Hollywood star's home has plenty of features to help her family stay occupied during the lockdown, including an indoor swimming pool, gym and a games room, where Catherine has been learning how to play pool over the past few weeks. There is also a wood-paneled library and an outdoor summer kitchen in the family's large garden, which also boasts views of the Hudson River. On social media, Catherine has been sharing regular updates of their time in quarantine, with activities ranging from board games to impromptu acting lessons.

Catherine and her family are isolating at home in New York during the lockdown

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Catherine and Michael have enjoyed having their family back together. Recently, Dylan moved back with his parents from his student halls at Brown University, where he is currently studying. While his parents are pleased to be spending more time with him, the same can't be said for his sister! Last month, the teenager shared footage of himself playing the base and revealed that the 17-year-old was unimpressed with the sound while she was trying to do her homework.

Catherine and Michael's children are already showing signs of following in their parents' footsteps, in particular Carys. The teenager has graced the front cover of magazines including Town & Country and Vanity Fair Spain alongside Catherine and has starred in a fashion campaign with her mum for Fendi, which was shot in Italy. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their trip together, with Carys saying: "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes."

