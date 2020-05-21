Scott Disick has an incredible home on the beach in Malibu, which is the perfect place to relax in during lockdown. And on Wednesday, the Talentless founder took to Instagram to reveal how he was spending his day – and it seemed ideal! The doting dad posted a sweet photo of his seven-year-old daughter Penelope lounging by the pool, and wrote: "Pool day with Pinop." The dad-of-three has been keeping a low profile over the past few weeks amid reports that he has spent time in rehab, although Scott is yet to speak out about this. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares Penelope and sons Mason, ten, and Reign, five, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, and their children have been splitting their time between Malibu and their mum's home in Calabasas during the lockdown.

Scott Disick's daughter Penelope had fun relaxing by the pool at her dad's beach house

The reality star has been spending the lockdown with girlfriend Sofia Richie, who has a close relationship with Scott's children and gets on well with Kourtney too. The trio have even been on several holidays together with the kids so that nobody misses out on experiencing new memories together. Sofia was also one of the guests at Kourtney's star-studded Christmas Eve party, and has featured in episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Scott's home has impressive views of the ocean

Kourtney and Scott previously opened up about their experiences co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website. The 41-year-old mother-of-three said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

While both Kourtney and Scott are in the public eye, the protective parents are cautious about sharing too much of their children's lives now that they are getting older, and have made the decision to limit their appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During an appearance on The Real Daytime in 2019, Kourtney admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in their parents' footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

