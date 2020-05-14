Kate Garraway FaceTimes husband Derek Draper as she and children Clap for Carers

Kate Garraway has given fans an update on her husband Derek Draper's condition after a week of total silence. Taking to Instagram after taking part in Clapping for Carers, which she does every Thursday, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that she and her children had been able to FaceTime Derek in the evening, adding: "of course we can’t know but I believe he can hear us".

Sharing a video taken inside her home as she and her kids paid tribute to frontline workers, Kate wrote: "So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped and cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout! - of course we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us and thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude. Billy made this for his Dad’s carers to show how much he means to our family and to say thank you for fighting to bring him back to us. I am hoping they will let Derek have it by his bed. But even if they can’t THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts - you are superheroes . Love to all in these terrible times - the separation from loved ones whatever the reason is so tough."

Last week, the mother-of-two told worried fans and followers that her husband was "still with us" and fighting hard against the Coronavirus, as he remains in critical condition in hospital.

"The neighbours turned into 'red arrows' tonight for #clapthecarers #nhs & #keyworkers," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

"Have taken so much comfort & inspiration from the spirit of the country beautifully personified by Captain Tom these past few weeks.........and with VE Day tomorrow it’s a reminder of the strength and resilience that we all have within us if we pull together and keep going. Derek is still with us, fighting so hard to beat this virus & everyday I am awestruck by how hard every member of the nhs team is fighting to turn things around & bring him ( & so many others) home to their loved ones. You are amazing - thank you thank you Sending love to you all in these terrible times #staypositive #hope #standtogether"