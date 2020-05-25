Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe pose for rare family photo with daughters for special occasion The This Morning star is isolating in Oxfordshire with wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters Molly and Ruby

Phillip Schofield has been enjoying spending quality time with his family during the lockdown, and has been isolating at his marital home in Oxfordshire with wife Stephanie Lowe and their grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. And on Sunday, the This Morning star took to Instagram to share photos from their 'dress up evening', which saw the dad-of-two wearing a tweed suit and tie as he prepared dinner on the BBQ for everyone. The family later enjoyed a quiz outside in the garden. The TV presenter's daughter, Ruby, also shared a picture on her Instagram account of a series of Polaroids that they had taken, which included some lovely group photos of the family and her boyfriend Will.

VIDEO: Watch Phillip Schofield's wife Steph cut his hair during lockdown

Phillip Schofield and his family posed for a picture during their 'dress up evening' on Sunday night

At the beginning of May, Phillip clarified reports that he had moved out of his family home. The Dancing on Ice presenter had shared a picture on Instagram of himself with his wife and daughters following a game of Murder Mystery, which caused one follower to quiz him about his living situation. "Where did you get that I moved out?" Phillip asked the follower, before adding: "Oh yeah, the papers," followed by a laughing emoji and a thumbs up.

The This Morning star served his family dinner in a suit

Reports of Phil's new life in London surfaced in mid-April and days later he was pictured arriving at his London flat after finishing work at the This Morning studios. In late March he also seemed to share a clip from inside the new property, which has an incredible view of The Shard. In a "Clap For Carers" video Phillip shared to honour frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, the 58-year-old could be heard clapping whilst panning the camera to the window, with The Shard visible in the background.

Phillip is isolating in Henley with his wife and daughters

It's been an emotional year for Phillip, who publicly came out as gay live on This Morning in February. Philip discussed the stress he felt at coming to terms with his sexuality, following his 27-year marriage to Stephanie. Talking to The Sun on Sunday after his revelation, the presenter said: "It was starting to affect my health. I am skinnier now than when I was in Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat almost 30 years ago. That is what stress does. So actually, when it got to the point where I was thinking: 'This is beginning to affect you, this is beginning to affect your health and your weight and all of that,' it was those two-and-a-half hours on This Morning that everything is parked because this is who you are. This is what you do. This is what you love."

