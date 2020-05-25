Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his and Ruth Langsford's concerns about their mums during the lockdown, admitting that his wife is feeling "very anxious" about it all. Taking part in an Instagram Live on Saturday night, the This Morning star praised Ruth for keeping his family together during the pandemic, before opening up about her worries for her mum Joan. He said: "She's a domestic goddess, she scrubs and she cleans this house, she really keeps us all together here and she's spending a lot of time designing her clothes for her QVC range, I don't really understand it but that's what she's doing. She tends to be very anxious about this, she's very worried about her mother who is on lockdown in a care home and she can't see her so they wave to each other through a window."

Ruth Langsford is worried about her mum during the lockdown

The dad-of-four went on to talk about his own worries for his elderly mum Josie, 92, who lives in Belfast. Eamonn said: "But I feel worse about my mother because she is very frail, sharp as a tack, 92 years of age but does not use technology. Obviously I can't get to see her but the odd time I can get a phone to her and the wonderment, she doesn’t like technology, but the fact I can see her on something like this (video chat) is good."

Eamonn Holmes is also anxious about his mum Josie

Despite their concerns for their loved ones, the celebrity couple are trying to make the most of the lockdown, and have been taking part in regular Zoom chats with the rest of their family. Eamonn and Ruth share 18-year-old son Jack, and the Irish TV star is also dad to three older children from his first marriage - Declan, Rebecca and Niall. Each week, they get together online for Zoom nights, and last week, Eamonn shared a throwback photo on Instagram of himself with Ruth and his four kids, and wrote about how much he missed everyone being in the same room. He wrote: "The Holmes Gang. #wearefamily. Miss the bones of this lot. Miss the gatherings, most of all miss the laughter and banter. But the priority is that we all stay well. Really Looking forward to our next Zoom night kids. Family = everything… well after @manchesterunited which thankfully also Unites us."

Eamonn and Ruth with their family before the lockdown

Eamonn touched upon his family Zoom nights in his Instagram Live and joked that he has hardly seen his son Jack – the only one who is living with him – during the lockdown. He said: "I also love getting my kids together, all four of them and their partners. Funny enough the 18-year-old who lives in this house somewhere, we're not sure where, he keeps odd hours, goes to bed in the early hours of the morning and then gets up in the early hours of the afternoon, but apparently he has his little room where he's 'studying' above the garage but I never see him until we have a family conference on Zoom and then he pops up and then I remember he lives in the house with us."

